Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Hillary Clinton

Tag: Hillary Clinton

text

Newly Released Text Messages Reveal FBI Wanted to Investigate Clinton But...

colluding

WikiLeaks Releases Proof of NY Times Colluding With Clinton’s State Dept...

FBI

Dismissed FBI Agent Falsified Statement That Would’ve Implicated Hillary Clinton in...

Danna brazile

Donna Brazile Reveals She ‘Feared for Her Life’ After Seth Rich...

twitter

As Gov’t Fails to Prove Russia Collusion, Twitter Admits to Actual...

carter

Jimmy Carter Just Destroyed Russian Conspiracy While Calling Out US War...

gaddafi

6 Years Ago Today, the US Helped Murder Gaddafi to Stop...

political

Top CBS Exec: No Sympathy for Vegas Victims as ‘Country Music...

amazon

Mainstream Media Defends Amazon Deleting Nearly All Negative Reviews of Hillary...

comey

BREAKING: Memos Reveal Comey Cleared Clinton BEFORE Interviewing Her & 17...

123...15Page 1 of 15
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com