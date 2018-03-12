Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Hypocrisy

Tag: hypocrisy

gun control

Hollywood’s Hypocrisy Exposed as Stars Call for Gun Control at Oscars...

chief

WATCH: Hypocrite Police Chief Brags He Can Smoke Weed As They...

prostitution

Staunch Anti-Prostitute Congressman Busted Using Taxpayer Money to Buy Escort

hypocrisy

As Trump Gives Out Fake News Awards, WikiLeaks Reminds the World...

drug

Son of World’s Most Anti-Drug President Accused of Smuggling $125M in...

rioting

Rioters Take to Streets & Social Media, Demand Assassination of President...

Top Prosecutor, “Outspoken for Ending Prostitution” — Busted Buying Sex HUNDREDS...

Lawmaker Counters Drug Testing Welfare Recipients With Bill to Drug Test...

Same Govt that Locks People in Jail for Cannabis, Just Approved...

Cops Turn into Bullies After they’re Filmed Breaking the Very Laws...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com