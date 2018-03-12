Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Incompetence

Tag: incompetence

deaf

WATCH: Taxpayers Held Liable After Cops Beat Elderly Deaf Man Because...

abuse

Family Sues After DCS Took Little Boy, Allowed Him to Be...

girl

Cops Sued for Ignoring Calls For Help Leading to Little Girl...

school

School Cop Fires Gun in School for No Reason, Hitting a...

Congresswoman claims Constitution is 400 years old on House floor

Weapons Safety Demonstration by DEA Agent Goes Very Wrong

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com