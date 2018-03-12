Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
Tag: justice
BREAKING: Family Awarded $36 Million After Cops Kill Mom, Shoot Her...
GUILTY: Cop Breaks Innocent Man’s Leg, Lies About Him Stealing a...
BREAKING: Video So ‘Gruesome’ Cop Sentenced to 5 Years For Shooting...
Largest Pedophile Site in the World Discovered to Be Secretly Run...
Cop Convicted After Leaked Video Showed Him Fire 16 Rounds into...
WATCH: Cowardly Cop Shoots Innocent Unarmed Man With His Hands Up—Gets...
WATCH: Cop Shoots Unarmed Woman in the Face—Court Rules It Justified
Finally! 5 Gov’t Officials Indicted for Manslaughter Over Flint Water Crisis
Man Freed After 17 Years in Prison After He Found His...
Cop Found Guilty After Dashcam Shows Him Try to Kill a...
