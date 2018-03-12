Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Killed by cop

Tag: killed by cop

unarmed

Video Released Showing Police Kill Unarmed 17yo Boy in His Driveway—No...

unarmed

Disturbing Video Shows Cops Kill Unarmed Man as Bystanders Beg Them...

murder

Disturbing Body Cam Shows Cop Murder Unarmed Mentally Ill Man With...

suicide

“All I See is Pain”: Boy Kills Himself to Stop Hurting...

executed

EXCLUSIVE: Air Force Col. Buys 24 Billboards To Expose Cops Who...

Iraq war

Iraq War Vet Gave Exact Location of Vegas Shooter—Says Police Took...

cop

Cop Forced to Pay $6.3M of Own Money to Family of...

run over

Cops Shoot Man 7 times, Run Him Over and Kill Him...

mentally ill

WATCH: Police Publicly Execute Schizophrenic Man for Holding a Stick

tensing

Get Ready – Sam Dubose’s Killer Set to be Next Cop...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com