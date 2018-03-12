Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Killed By Police

Tag: Killed By Police

citizens

In 3 Years, Cops Have Killed 450% More Citizens Than 4...

kameron prescott

Family Calls for Justice After Cops Shoot and Kill Their 6-Year-old...

1,000

US Cops Have Killed Over 1,000 in 2017—Including Pregnant Moms, Innocent...

immunity

Graphic Dashcam: Cop Shoots Fleeing, Unarmed Man in Back, Fires Again...

killed

You Are 47 Times More Likely to be Killed by a...

killed

283 People Have Already Been Killed by Police this Year, Setting...

clemmons

Video Exposes ‘Official’ Account as False, Shows Cop Kill Man as...

US Cops Killed 230 Times More People than their British Counterparts...

deaths

HUNDREDS of Police Depts Caught Breaking the Law by Covering Up...

killings

For the First Time in US History The Federal Govt Will...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com