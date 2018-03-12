Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
Tag: kratom
Scientists Blast FDA, Warn That a Ban on Kratom Would Cause...
FDA Just Falsely Declared Kratom to Be an Opioid—Ensuring Big Pharma...
FOIA Docs Show FDA’s Data on Kratom Deaths is Complete Propaganda
FDA Loyalty to Big Pharma Exposed in Move to Ban Plant...
Ohio Sets Major Precedent, Sues Big Pharma for Deliberately ‘Fueling Opioid...
After Massive Public Outcry, DEA Suspends Ban on Plant that Can...
Dozens of Congressmen Speak Out Against Tyranny — Tell DEA Not...
Big Pharma’s Patents on Kratom Alkaloids Expose Real Reason DEA is...
Five Critical Stories Americans Missed While the Corporate Media Bashed Colin...
DEA Just Banned a Natural Plant that Can Cure Opioid Addiction...
