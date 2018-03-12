Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Las Vegas Shooting

Tag: Las Vegas Shooting

autopsy

As Public Demands Answers, Autopsy Reveals Las Vegas Shooter Died 1...

body camera footage

Court Orders Release of Body Cams in Vegas Shooting While Ignoring...

BREAKING: Man Who Sold Ammunition to Las Vegas Shooter Arrested on...

paddock

What Are They Hiding? Clark County Disobeys Court Order to Release...

‘Show Us the Tapes!’: Activists March on Mandalay Bay to Demand...

Paddock

Media Completely Ignores New FBI Info Suggesting Paddock Was a Vegas...

hotel

Mandalay Bay Admits Staff Visited Paddock’s Room 10 TIMES Before Shooting—Noticed...

vegas

Massive Vegas Twist: Report Puts Cops Outside Shooter’s Door BEFORE Attack...

terrorist attack

3 Ways The NYC Terrorist Attack Proves The ‘War on Terror’...

3 Las Vegas Survivors Have Mysteriously Died Less Than a Month...

123Page 1 of 3
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com