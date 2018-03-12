Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Law

Tag: law

children

Lawmakers Guarantee Old Men Can Marry Little Girls, Reject Bill to...

law

WATCH: Cop Attacks, Kidnaps Nurse for Refusing to Break the Law...

oregon

Oregon Sets Major Precedent—Will No Longer Treat Drug Possession as a...

arrest

State Law Forces Bystanders to Help Police Making Arrest — Or...

abortion

Law Now Forces Women to Ask Men for Permission to Get...

laws

Dangerous Precedent: State Copyrights Its Laws to Keep Citizens from Free...

dance

Real Life Footloose: City Cancels Valentine’s Dance Because Dancing is Illegal

Why Knowing Your Rights is Not Enough, Why You Should Avoid...

“We’ve been a Dismal Failure,” Cops Say Its Time To End...

Justice Dept Knows Scores of Prisoners are Innocent, But Says “It...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com