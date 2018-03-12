Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Lying cops

Tag: lying cops

school

Cops Forced to Apologize for School Program That Told Kids Weed...

fell

Despite Video Showing Cop Smash Man’s Face In Jurors Believed Police...

couple

Couple Beaten, Arrested, & CONVICTED Until Body Cam Footage Proved Their...

innocent

Innocent Man Get $1.6M After Surveillance Video Proved Cops Beat and...

genitals

Gruesome Body Cam Catches Sadistic Cop Punch Handcuffed Man in His...

Cops Kill Deaf Electrical Engineer, Detain the Only Witness and Delete...

Cops Convicted of Conspiracy for Saying Man in Video with Hands...

VIDEO: Cop Shoves Innocent Man with Hands in Pockets Down Stairs,...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com