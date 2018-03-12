Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
State to Force Homeschoolers to Submit to Warrantless Home Inspections, Trampling...
Police Chief Starts Paradigm Shift, Quits Job After 16 Years to...
VICTORY! Maryland Ends Mandatory Minimums for Drug Users, Lets Non-Violent Offenders...
Warrantless Stingray Surveillance Deemed Unconstitutional, Proving Cops are Breaking the Law
Courts are Colluding With Police to Increase Blue Privilege While Laying...
Court Rules Police No Longer Have to Release Information about Corrupt...
