Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Mass shooting

Tag: mass shooting

fbi

After FBI Let FL Shooting Happen, Media Now Praising Them for...

body armor

Teacher Says FL Shooter Was in Full Body Armor, Face Mask,...

Hundreds Protest Object Used in FL Attack, Forgetting FBI & Police...

cruz

At Least 20 Students Told Police Nikolas Cruz Threatened To KILL...

coach

WATCH: Student Explains How Hero Coach Could’ve Stopped Florida Shooting—If He...

stabbings

The UK Banned Guns—Now Stabbings and Violent Crime Are Out of...

church

Hero Citizen Stops Mass Shooting in a Church, Cops Show Up...

police

An Armed Cop Was on Campus When The Florida Shooting Began—Never...

family members

Family Members Say Florida School Shooter Was On Antidepressants for Emotional...

citizens

In 3 Years, Cops Have Killed 450% More Citizens Than 4...

123...5Page 1 of 5
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com