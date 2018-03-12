Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Mexico

Tag: Mexico

border patrol

Man Files Complaint Against Border Patrol for Trespassing—So They Put a...

coca-cola

Residents Forced to Buy Bottled Water As Coca-Cola Sucks Water Wells...

border

Trump to Make Border Wall Clear So Cartels Can See Where...

dea

DEA Exposed Triggering the Massacre of an Entire Town — Media...

mexico

“A Downright Lie” — Mexico Denies Trump Threatened Sending Troops Into...

drug

Ron Paul: Trump’s Wall Won’t Fix Illegal Immigration, Ending the Drug...

wall

‘Mr President, don’t build this wall!’: Berlin’s mayor urges Trump to...

gas

WATCH: Protesters in Mexico Kick Feds Out of Town, Storm Buildings...

US Border Patrol Agent Indicted for Murder After Using a Mexican...

Cops Illegally Raid Couple’s Organic Farm, Assault them Both because they...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com