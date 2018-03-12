Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
Mexico
Tag: Mexico
Man Files Complaint Against Border Patrol for Trespassing—So They Put a...
Residents Forced to Buy Bottled Water As Coca-Cola Sucks Water Wells...
Trump to Make Border Wall Clear So Cartels Can See Where...
DEA Exposed Triggering the Massacre of an Entire Town — Media...
“A Downright Lie” — Mexico Denies Trump Threatened Sending Troops Into...
Ron Paul: Trump’s Wall Won’t Fix Illegal Immigration, Ending the Drug...
‘Mr President, don’t build this wall!’: Berlin’s mayor urges Trump to...
WATCH: Protesters in Mexico Kick Feds Out of Town, Storm Buildings...
US Border Patrol Agent Indicted for Murder After Using a Mexican...
Cops Illegally Raid Couple’s Organic Farm, Assault them Both because they...
