Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Missouri

Tag: Missouri

foster

Lawsuit Exposes State in Taking Kids from Parents and Heavily Drugging...

school

School-to-Prison Pipeline Complete — New Law Makes Schoolyard Fights a Felony

missouri

Video Catches Cops Lying About Being Shot At To Justify Shooting...

State Govts Grant Day Cares Religious Exemptions, Allowing them to Beat...

Pregnant Woman Denied Care in Jail Waiting for Trial —...

City Had to Stop Arresting Actual Criminals Because They Filled Up...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com