Monday, March 12, 2018
Missouri
Tag: Missouri
Lawsuit Exposes State in Taking Kids from Parents and Heavily Drugging...
School-to-Prison Pipeline Complete — New Law Makes Schoolyard Fights a Felony
Video Catches Cops Lying About Being Shot At To Justify Shooting...
State Govts Grant Day Cares Religious Exemptions, Allowing them to Beat...
Pregnant Woman Denied Care in Jail Waiting for Trial —...
City Had to Stop Arresting Actual Criminals Because They Filled Up...
