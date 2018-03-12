Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Palestine

Tag: palestine

grenade

SHOCK VIDEO: Israeli Officers Hurl Stun Grenade at Palestinian Couple Carrying...

herbicides

Israel Caught Illegally Spraying Toxic Herbicides On Palestinian Farms, Destroying Their...

Israeli

‘Peaceful’ American Ally, Israeli Soldiers Filmed Attacking School Children & Teachers

atlanta

Flight Logs Show A Single Israeli Plane Secretly Flew Out of...

zion

Zionist Group Awards Trump its Highest Honor: ‘No President Has Done...

diet

As Media Obsesses over Trump’s Diet, Israel is Dropping Bombs on...

israel

Texas Officials Forcing Hurricane Victims to Pledge Loyalty to Israel to...

massacre

‘I Stood Them Against the Wall & Blasted Them’—Israelis Confess to...

boycott

US Lawmakers Seek to Throw Citizens in Prison for Decades if...

palestine

Google Ignites International Outrage After Wiping Palestine Off the Map, Replacing...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com