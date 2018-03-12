Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Pentagon

Tag: Pentagon

google

Google Officially Partners With Pentagon to Create Terminator-Style AI Drones to...

war

Pentagon Just Pledged Millions to Pay Media Companies to Wage a...

washington

Pentagon Just Admitted There’s ‘No Evidence’ of Syrian Gas Attack, Threatens...

poisoning

Damning Report Shows Pentagon is Actively Poisoning Millions of Americans and...

Money

Since 9/11, The US Govt Has ‘Lost’ $58,000 – EVERY SINGLE...

trillion

Shock Report Reveals Pentagon & HUD ‘Lost’ $21 TRILLION—Enough to Pay...

audit

After Trillions Mysteriously Go ‘Missing,’ DoD Getting Audited for First Time...

funding

Mainstream Media Just Admitted Billions of Your Tax Dollars Are Funding...

pentagon

Pentagon Caught Blocking Report on Child Sex Abuse by US Allies...

veterans

3 Disturbing Facts Every American Needs to Consider this Veteran’s Day...

123...5Page 1 of 5
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com