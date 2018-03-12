Support Free Thought
#Solutions
Police Accountability
Government Watch
War on Drugs
Foreign Affairs
Search
Monday, March 12, 2018
My Account
TFTP Membership
Support Free Thought
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
The Free Thought Project
Support Free Thought
#Solutions
Police Accountability
Government Watch
War on Drugs
Foreign Affairs
Home
Tags
Police abuse
Tag: police abuse
Woman Jailed for Complaining About Husband on Facebook—Because He Was a...
WATCH: Cop Pulls Woman Over For Seatbelt—Sexually Assaults Her, Then Stalks...
WATCH: Cops Force Mentally Ill Woman to Strip Naked, Violently Attack...
Police Release Body Cam, Showing Officers Brutally Assault 84yo Grandmother
WATCH: Tyrant Cop Caught On Video Attacking a Man for Legally...
Innocent 84yo Grandmother Assaulted by Police as They Did a Welfare...
Cops Hold Mentally Ill Man Down on 170 Degree Pavement Until...
EXCLUSIVE: Cop Pulls Man Over, Tickets Him for Illegal Tint—But His...
Hero Fireman Pulls Woman from Wreckage, Saves Her Life, So a...
WATCH: Hero Dad Saves 30 People From Gunman – Cops Show...
1
2
3
...
31
Page 1 of 31
About Us
Contact Us
Homepage
LIVE STREAM
Privacy Policy
Sitemap
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Terms and Conditions
Log In
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com