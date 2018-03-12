Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Police accountability

Tag: police accountability

street

Video of Cop Beating Man for Crossing the Street So Horrific,...

lawsuit

Cops Brutally Attacked Woman One Week After She Testified Against an...

flashlight

Cop Pleads Guilty Disfiguring Handcuffed Man With a Flashlight, Pepper Spraying...

handcuffed

Cop Caught on Video Smashing Handcuffed Woman’s Face to the Floor—No...

torture

Cop Caught Torturing Handcuffed Man in Disturbing Video and He’s Still...

police

WATCH: Compliant Man Begs for His Life as Cops Try to...

bully

Cop Sentenced to Prison, Forced to Pay Victim for Savagely Beating...

teenage

Two NYPD Cops Charged for Kidnapping Teen, Cuffing Her, Then Raping...

bill

State Passes Massive Bill to Target and Track Bad Cops to...

Arizona

Cops Shoot So Many People, New State Regs Teach Drivers ‘How...

123...6Page 1 of 6
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com