Monday, March 12, 2018
The Free Thought Project
Home
Tags
Police brutality
Tag: police brutality
WATCH: Cigarette Smoking Cop Tackles, Arrests Woman as She Films Him...
Horrifying Video Shows Deputies Punch, Kick, Taser Naked Mentally Ill Man
Cop on Trial After Video Showed Him Break Into Innocent Man’s...
Cop Smashes Handcuffed Woman’s Head In, Photographs Her Injuries And Brags...
Video Catches Cops Savagely Beat Innocent Man with a Flashlight, Then...
Cops Brutally Attacked Woman One Week After She Testified Against an...
WATCH: Cops Taser Innocent Woman in a Wheelchair for Filming and...
Disturbing Video Shows Officer Take Elderly Vet’s Walker, Knock Him Unconscious
Police Release Body Cam, Showing Officers Brutally Assault 84yo Grandmother
WATCH: Cop Pepper Sprays Teen Girl, Slams Her Into Concrete—Nearly Sparking...
