Monday, March 12, 2018
Police murder
Tag: police murder
Police Dept. Now Having Parents Label Their Autistic Kids So Cops...
Residents Outraged As Video Shows Cop Kill Unarmed Man in Drive-By...
Chief Pathologist Resigns to Expose Sheriff for Falsifying Autopsy Reports to...
WATCH: Cop Found Not Guilty for Murdering Innocent Unarmed Dad Begging...
BREAKING: Cop Sentenced to 20 Years Because a Good Samaritan Filmed...
5 Cops Back On the Job After Executing Unarmed Couple, Shooting...
Cop Who Killed Unarmed Dad Begging for His Life Claims Showing...
“Kill this MotherF*cker!” Cop Not Guilty Despite Video of Him Plotting...
BREAKING: 2nd Cop in a Week Let Off for Killing an...
Cops Get Jobs Back After Executing Unarmed Couple with 137 Shots...
