Monday, March 12, 2018
Tag: police negligence
Off-Duty Cop Kills Baby After Smashing into Car Going 94mph—Mom Charged...
Innocent Man Speaks Out After Video Showed Cops Set Him On...
Insane Cop Smashes Man’s Car Window with His Gun, Accidentally Shoots...
Family Calls for Justice After Cops Shoot and Kill Their 6-Year-old...
Cop Responding to ‘Illegal Fireworks’ Runs Over Innocent Mother, Killing Her
Cops Refuse to Help Man Get His Stolen Truck, So He...
WATCH: Cops Negligently Set Innocent Man on Fire, Kick, Stomp, and...
Handcuffed Woman Who Fell Out of Moving Police Car Fending Off...
Cop Fired After Shooting Own 11-year-old Daughter at a Halloween Party
Cops Exposed for Ignoring Sex Trafficking and Slavery to Raid Pot...
