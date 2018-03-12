Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Police theft

Tag: police theft

inmates

Multiple Sheriffs Caught Getting Rich by Depriving Inmates of Food, Stealing...

Cop Arrested for Robbing a Disabled Man of His Opioid Prescriptions,...

innocent citizens

Cops Praised for Confiscating Guns, Busted Robbing Innocent Citizens of Cash...

stealing

Cop Caught on Video Breaking into Elderly Man’s Home, Stealing Cash...

money

Cop Caught on Own Body Cam Stealing Dying Elderly Man’s Christmas...

body camera

WATCH: ‘Thieving Idiot’ Cop’s Own Body Camera Catches Him Steal $200...

body camera

Cop Caught on His Own Body Camera Stealing Money From Unconscious...

Video Catches Cops Beat Man like ‘Rodney King,’ Steal His Things...

It’s Time We Start Calling ‘Civil Asset Forfeiture’ What it Really...

Cops Now Stealing Your Stuff to ‘Protect You’ from People Who...

123Page 1 of 3
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com