Monday, March 12, 2018
Video Catches Cops Savagely Beat Innocent Man with a Flashlight, Then...

WATCH: Raging Cop Caught on Multiple Videos Choking People for No...

‘We Are 911!’: Tyrant Cops Threaten Innocent Family, Kick Them Out...

WATCH: ‘Chocolate & Blood All Over’: Cop Breaks Into Godiva Store...

WATCH: Handcuffed Man Records Cop Breaking the Law From Inside the...

WATCH: Cop Attacks Road Workers So They Take Him Down in...

WATCH: Police ‘Protect’ Society by Stealing Man’s Money for Improperly Selling...

Sheriff Who ‘Wrote the Book on DUI’ Fails Every Sobriety Test...

What Picking Up Trash in a Police State Looks Like: Man...

Man Escapes Life in Prison As Video Proves He Did Not...

