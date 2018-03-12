Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
The Free Thought Project
Tags
Policing for profit
Tag: policing for profit
Revolutionary Bill Will Remove Incentive for Profiteering Cops By Giving ALL...
WATCH: Bully Cops Steal Man’s Motorcycle And Arrest Him For Questioning...
Cops Are Taking People’s Firearms, Selling Them to Make a Profit...
It’s Time to Start Imagining a Post-Police World — Why Abolishing...
CA House Passes Bill to Ban Cops from Helping Feds Bust...
Cops Found Guilty of Arresting People for Pot, Then Stealing Their...
DEA Just Admitted It Lets Drugs Into Communities & Pushes Them...
Gang of Thieves: DEA Stole $3.2 Billion in Cash From Innocent...
Trump Threatens to ‘Destroy’ Senator for Bill Making it Harder for...
State Crafts Radical Bill to Free Pot Users from Jail After...
