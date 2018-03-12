Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
Tag: San Francisco
City Fines Landlord $2 Million Because They Offered Homeless & Disabled...
WATCH: Cops Assault Pregnant Woman During False Arrest—Causing Miscarriage—Lawsuit
VIDEO: Cop Shoves Skater Sending Him Flying Through the Air, Severely...
Police Union Threatens to Stop Working Unless 49ers “Take Action” Against...
Super Bowl Takes Priority Over Humans As Riot Police ‘Sweep Away’...
WWJD? Catholic Church Installs Watering System to Drench Sleeping Homeless People
Bully Cop Arrests Public Defender for Trying to Protect Her Client’s...
