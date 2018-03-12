Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Second amendment

Tag: second amendment

ar-15

Media Silent as Man With AR-15 Saves Neighbor During Violent Attack

guns

‘Take the Guns First’: Trump Betrays America, Calls for Gun Confiscation...

seized

Cops Are Taking People’s Firearms, Selling Them to Make a Profit...

Hundreds Protest Object Used in FL Attack, Forgetting FBI & Police...

bump stock

State Bans Popular AR-15 Accessory, Police Shocked After Only 4 People...

coach

WATCH: Student Explains How Hero Coach Could’ve Stopped Florida Shooting—If He...

armed robber

WATCH: Hero Dad Saves 30 People From Gunman – Cops Show...

texas

‘Lots More People’ Would’ve Been Killed if Texas Had Stricter Gun...

las vegas

Politicians & Media are Already Shamelessly Exploiting Vegas to Push for...

guns

New Law Lets Police Confiscate Guns “Without Due Process” If Someone...

12Page 1 of 2
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com