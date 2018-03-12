Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags SSRI

Tag: SSRI

drugs

WATCH: FOX News Cuts Off Reporter When She Links Psychotropic Drugs...

pill

FDA Just Approved ‘Smart Pill’ Antidepressant So Gov’t Can Track You...

paddock

Harvard Trained Psychiatrist Says Medication Could Have Caused Vegas Shooter’s Madness

cornell

Chris Cornell’s Wife Just Blamed His Death on an FDA-Approved Psychoactive...

roof

Newly Unsealed Records Show Dylann Roof was Taking Antidepressants Before Mass...

antidepressants

Landmark Study Shows Antidepressants Make People ‘TWICE as Likely’ to Consider...

psychotropic drugs

Orlando Shooter Spent Final Days Obsessing Over Psychotropic Drugs — Feds...

Suicides Skyrocketing Alongside Climbing Antidepressant Use & Big Pharma is Covering...

JAMA Study – Antidepressants Taken During Pregnancy Increase Risk of...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com