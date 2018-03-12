Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Surveillance footage

Tag: surveillance footage

video

Just Like Vegas, Authorities are Hiding the Surveillance Footage of Parkland...

body camera footage

Court Orders Release of Body Cams in Vegas Shooting While Ignoring...

gunpoint

Video Proves Cop Robbed Innocent Man at Gunpoint—Blamed Robbery on Innocent...

overlapping gunfire

New Video Emerges Appearing to Capture Overlapping Gunfire at Las Vegas...

Video Proves Cops Lied When they Broke Man’s Face. Why are...

Detroit Police Sergeant Caught on Video Planting Evidence to Ruin Local...

Video Footage Surfaces that Refutes Philadelphia Police Version of Fatal Shooting

Cop Chains Innocent Man to Wall, Beats Him, Gouges Eyes After...

Video Released of Police Killing Mentally Ill Teenage Girl in Police...

BREAKING: Video Finally Released of Cops Shooting Man With a Toy...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com