Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Syria

Tag: Syria

war

‘Deadliest Clash’ Since Cold War: US Military Just Killed 100 Russian...

washington

Pentagon Just Admitted There’s ‘No Evidence’ of Syrian Gas Attack, Threatens...

syria

WATCH: Comedian Shreds Media’s Regime Change Talking Points in Under a...

hypocrisy

As Trump Gives Out Fake News Awards, WikiLeaks Reminds the World...

10 Examples Proving The US Gov’t is an Expert at Turning...

Deir ez-Zor

U.S. Seen Airlifting ISIS Leaders to Safety to Reconstitute America’s Proxy...

conspiracy theorists

Conspiracy Theorists Were Right: Corporate Media Finally Forced to Admit America...

iranian

Media Silent as Israel Attacks Iranian Military Base, Provoking War Just...

white helmets

White Helmets Busted on Video Celebrating Slaughter of Syrian Civilians Alongside...

isis

Mainstream Media Finally Admits the US Aided ISIS in Syria

123...18Page 1 of 18
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com