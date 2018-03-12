Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Television

Tag: television

cia

It’s Official: News Will Now Come ‘Directly from the CIA’ as...

war

FOIA Docs Show CIA/Pentagon Made 1,800 Movies, TV Shows to Make...

World Class Journalist Admits Mainstream Media Is Completely Fake: “We All...

Years Before the First TV, Tesla Predicted and Helped to Develop...

Fight on LIVE TV Shows Exactly How the Establishment is Making...

Watching TV Makes You Dumb: Cambridge Study on Television Suggests You...

How Reality TV Is Teaching Us to Accept the American Police...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com