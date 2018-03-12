Support Free Thought
#Solutions
Police Accountability
Government Watch
War on Drugs
Foreign Affairs
Search
Monday, March 12, 2018
My Account
TFTP Membership
Support Free Thought
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
The Free Thought Project
Support Free Thought
#Solutions
Police Accountability
Government Watch
War on Drugs
Foreign Affairs
Home
Tags
Traffic stop
Tag: traffic stop
Police Announce Program to Illegally Stop People for ‘SAFE Driving’ &...
Video Police Tried to Keep Secret Shows Cop Force K9 to...
Cop Belligerently Threatening Man During Traffic Stop Shows Why People Don’t...
EXCLUSIVE: Mom Thrown to the Ground, Tasered by Cops While Holding...
Four Cops Pull Man Over, Issue Him $149 Ticket—For Singing ‘Everybody...
Graphic Video Shows Cops Beat Woman ‘Like a Rag Doll’ Over...
WATCH: Instead of Helping Him, Cop Tickets Dad for Rushing Bleeding...
WATCH: Cop Shoots Unarmed Woman in the Face—Court Rules It Justified
Toddler Suffers Disfiguring Burns at Police Station After Mom Jailed for...
WATCH: Cop Hailed as Hero for ‘Fearing for His Life’ &...
1
2
Page 1 of 2
About Us
Contact Us
Homepage
LIVE STREAM
Privacy Policy
Sitemap
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Terms and Conditions
Log In
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com