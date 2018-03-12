Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Tulsa police

Tag: tulsa police

tulsa

‘F**K Your Breath!’: Video Shows Cops Shoot, Kill Subdued Man, Mock...

felony

Cops Go Onto Innocent Man’s Property, Beat Him to a Pulp,...

crutcher

His ‘Death is His Fault’: Cop Testifies Unarmed Man with Hands...

crutcher

Cop Blames Unarmed Dad for His Own Death After Killing Him...

Mayor Cancels Reality Police TV Show As Footage Shows Rampant Racial...

pastor

BREAKING: Officer Charged for Killing Innocent Unarmed Father With His Hands...

It’s the Anniversary of the Worst Terrorist Attack in the US...

Cop Charged with Felony After Video Shows Him Smashing in Suspect’s...

Cop Fired for Beating Handcuffed Man, Rehired. Caught on Video AGAIN,...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com