Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Unarmed man

Tag: unarmed man

hands

Horrifying Video Shows Cop Kill Unarmed Man Execution Style—On His Knees,...

community

Community Horrified as Cops Kill Upstanding, Unarmed Citizen Traveling to Spiritual...

pocket

Family Horrified As Unarmed Father Shot In the Head, Killed by...

brailsford

Video Surfaces Showing Killer Cop Beating Up Teens Months Before He...

taser

VIDEO: Cops Taser Innocent Unarmed Man in the Back for Saying,...

head

WATCH: “I will kill you” — Cops Hold Pistol to Unarmed...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com