Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Venezuela

Tag: Venezuela

cyrptocurrency

Venezuela Just Became First Country to Have Its Own Cryptocurrency and...

venezuela

Venezuela Launches the ‘Petro’: Oil & Gold Backed Cryptocurrency to Fight...

petroldollar

Venezuela Just Stopped Accepting US Dollars for Oil As Countries Join...

venezuela

Why We Have a 2nd Amendment: Venezuela Arms Loyalists to Eradicate...

cia, president

Venezuelan President Says CIA is Using Its Drug War to Frame...

cnn

‘Misinterpreting & Distorting Truth’ — Country Bans CNN For Being Fake...

Police as Prey: What a REAL “War On Cops” Looks Like

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com