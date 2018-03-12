Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Veterans

Tag: veterans

veterans

City Fines Landlord $2 Million Because They Offered Homeless & Disabled...

veteran

WATCH: Combat Vet Becomes Outlaw to Save Her Life With Cannabis—It...

experiments

After Admitting to Secretly Experimenting on Troops, Army Refusing to Provide...

veteran

A Veteran Asks, ‘What’s Worse, a Kneeling Millionaire or 300,000 Vets...

female

Media Silent as Study Finds Female Vets 250% More Likely to...

cannabis

Big Pharma Bias: FDA Grants ‘Breakthrough’ Status to Ecstasy for PTSD...

cannabis

Support the Troops? GOP Blocks VA from Prescribing Medical Cannabis for...

veterans

Ex-Navy Seal Creates Veterans Organization to Expose Pedophiles and Rescue Trafficked...

veterans

VA Whistleblower Received Death Threats for Supporting Troop Who Died Awaiting...

veterans

Thousands of Veterans Head to Standing Rock to Form ‘Human Shield’...

123Page 1 of 3
© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com