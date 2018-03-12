Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Violence

Tag: violence

school

Contrary to What The TV is Telling You, There Are Fewer...

shopping

Massive Outbreak of Post-Christmas Violence at U.S. Malls Epitomizes Current State...

antidepressants

Landmark Study Shows Antidepressants Make People ‘TWICE as Likely’ to Consider...

trump

Undercover Video Catches Clinton Operatives Admit to “Starting Sh*t” Inciting “Anarchy”...

FBI Director Says Filming Cops Causes Violent Crime – Admits He...

© Copyright 2017. TheFreeThoughtProject.com