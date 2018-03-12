Support Free Thought
Monday, March 12, 2018
Tag: white house
White House Now Considering Confiscating Guns from “People Considered Dangerous”
As Media Distracts With ESPN Reporter’s Comments, Megabank Warns of ‘World...
Time To Pay Attention: Trump Just Said US Ready to Use...
WH Ignores States’ Rights, Cites False ‘Gateway’ Myth to Crackdown on...
Bill Quietly Introduced to Withdraw US from the UN
The Minute Trump Took Office, All Reference to ‘Climate Change’ was...
Crisis of Conscience? Obama Frees Scores of Drug Offenders from Prison,...
BREAKING: Docs Expose Obama Administration for Concealing Email Scandal to Protect...
In Light of Recent Attacks on Police, White House Considers Re-Militarization...
CIA Press Conference Looks Like SNL Skit as Official Refuses to...
