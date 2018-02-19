Doral, FL — A video has recently surfaced causing outrage from parents and backlash at a Florida school district as it shows the school resource officer on top of the school’s roof, pretending to shoot the students below. The chilling gesture is now the subject of an investigation.

A student at Ronald Reagan High School in Doral filmed the disturbing scene and then uploaded it to Snapchat. In the video, the officer pretends to pick up a rifle and then takes aim at the kids below.

Naturally, once parents saw the video, they were in shock. Here is the taxpayer-funded public servant—who is ostensibly there to protect their children—and he is pretending to snipe them.

“I have fear now going to school, and I don’t want that,” said student Sophia Urena.

Given the timing of the release of the video—days after a deadly school massacre in Parkland, FL—it has parents speaking out.

“Our kids don’t need to be around that,” a parent told 7 News. “The security is supposed to protect and make my kids feel safe, and to be acting like they have guns shooting down at them, I mean, it’s not something they would feel safe about. They’re concerned.”

According to school officials, the video was taken weeks ago but has only recently surfaced. Miami-Dade School officials told 7News that the officer has been suspended and is the subject of an investigation.

They said in a statement, “The employee has been removed from the school and will not be returning pending the outcome of an investigation. Because the employee’s actions demonstrated a serious lack of judgment, the outcome of the investigation could result in disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal.”

As 7 News reports, Urena said that actions like this instill fear in her. “It makes the rest of us fear about our school and we just want to go to school to learn and be safe,” she said.

“It’s not the way a kid [is] suppose to feel when they’re in school to learn and feel safe it’s not happening anymore,” the parent said.

Indeed, when citizens are paying for “protection” for their children with their tax dollars and the officer who is supposed to be protecting them—becomes the threat—something is seriously wrong.

As this case helps to illustrate, schools do not become safer with more police presence. However, after the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida last week, legislators began hinting that they would up the police presence in schools.

Aside from conditioning children to grow up in a police state, this move is terrible for other reasons as well. Research shows that police officers in schools create an environment that funnels children into the criminal justice system at a young age.

Normal adolescent behavior is criminalized and leads to arrests instead of detention. It is also important to point out that the police presence in the Parkland high school did nothing to stop the shooter. He never once even confronted him.

Schools in America are starting to more closely resemble prisons than learning facilities— and more cops facilitate this. Think about it — children are locked in behind steel doors all day long as armed agents of the state patrol the grounds. A few minutes out of the day, the students are given a little yard time — and again, they are kept under the watch of armed state agents.

Video after video shows the horrific nature of such a practice as children are seen being maced, beaten, and tasered for normal childhood behaviors.

The mere act of being a child is now criminalized.

What’s more, as the video above illustrates, instead of safety, these cops are causing fear and putting children in danger.

Instead of attempting to solve a problem with logic and reason, schools are now taking the easy road and turning to the barrel of a gun to force compliance. This is not only dangerous and lazy, but it’s entirely unnecessary.

A study of more than 185,000 private and public school users from 2010 to 2014 revealed that violence is largely a problem in the public school sector. Private schools, unlike public schools, have an incentive to create a safe and caring environment for their students, so they take a far more proactive approach to prevent bullying — and it works.

Without using police force, private schools are able to reduce bullying and violence to levels far below that of public schools—without the benefit of taxpayers. Imagine that.